Letters and Statements

October 13, 2020
On Monday, October 12, 2020, a peaceful protest was held at St. Rafael Mission Church in San Rafael, at the site of a statue of St. Junipero Serra. The peaceful protest became violent, resulting in the desecration and vandalism of the statue. Archbishop Cordileone released the following statement in reaction to this incident:
“Once again, this time at St. Raphael Parish, a statue of St. Junípero Serra was mindlessly defaced and toppled by a small, violent mob. This kind of behavior has no place in any civilized society. While the police have thankfully arrested five of the perpetrators, what happens next is crucial, for if these are treated as small property crimes, it misses the point: the symbols of our faith are now under attack not only on public property, but now on our own property and even inside of our churches. We cannot allow a small unelected group of lawbreakers to decide what sacred symbols we Catholics or other believers may display and use to foster our faith. This must stop.
“There is no question that the indigenous peoples of our continent suffered under Europeans who came here and their descendants, especially after the mission era ended and California entered into the United States. But Fr. Serra is the wrong symbol of those who wish to address or redress this grievance. Fr. Serra and his fellow Franciscans renounced all worldly pursuits to give their lives to serving the native peoples and so protected them from the abuses of their fellow Spaniards. To look to Fr. Serra as the icon of oppression of the Indians is akin to doing the same with Abraham Lincoln and the institution of slavery in the United States.
“Yes, there are deep, lingering scars from this oppression that need to be healed, but vilifying a great man who sacrificed to protect the rights of the oppressed is not how we achieve this. Recognition of the truth must necessarily precede healing and reconciliation. Attacking the symbols of faith of millions of Catholics, who are as diverse in ethnicity as any faith in America, is counterproductive. It’s also simply wrong.”
Archbishop Plans Eucharistic Processions to Cathedral for Outdoor Masses September 20
On Sunday, September 13, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone sent a memorandum to priests of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The memorandum is titled "Reopening for public Masses, Part 8." The memorandum begins, "By now you are probably aware that after months of restricting the Mass to twelve people outdoors in the City and County of San Francisco, Mayor London Breed has indicated that, effective tomorrow, she is going to ease some restrictions and in the more distant future possibly make other adjustments. There are three problems with her public announcements that I see...." The Archbishop goes on to lay out in detail why the revised regulations are as defective as the prior ones: "Regulations . . . cannot be so restrictive as to effectively ban public worship." "The numbers are totally arbitrary." "Believers are being singled out for uniquely punitive treatment." He goes on to share plans for Eucharistic processions on Sunday, September 20, in San Francisco that will walk from local parish churches to U.N. Plaza; from there the groups will process up to St. Mary's Cathedral to celebrate multiple Masses outdoors.
Read the entire text of his Memorandum of September 13 in PDF format.
"Do You Want Peace? Do You Want Justice? Then Forgive.”
On September 13, at Mass on the Plaza of St. Mary's Cathedral, Archbishop Cordileone preached a homily with this title, speaking of the need to show mercy and forgiveness to those who wound us, to forgive others as God forgives us: "This is the only answer, this is the only way to bring God back to the center of our society; without God, there is no peace. Sadly, we seem to be continuing to move in the opposite direction, here in our city, in our state, and around the country. ... Yes, we have been enduring unjust treatment at the hands of our elected officials for months, who are stifling our natural right to worship and overstepping the bounds of their authority. But we are Christians, so we must respond peaceably and always in the spirit of responsible citizenship, not with violence, as do those without faith. Those who are repentant, contrite for their sins against God and others – only they can be agents of peace, because only they are capable of forgiving...."
Read the entire text of his Homily at Mass on September 13:
Click here for English PDF | Click here for Spanish PDF
Archbishop Cordileone Calls on San Francisco to Lift Unfair Restrictions on the Mass
August 31, 2020
PDF English | Spanish
Today, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone released this statement calling on Mayor London Breed; Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax; and San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón to ease unfair restrictions on public worship in San Francisco:
I am grateful that the Mayor and other government leaders in San Francisco acknowledge the importance of mental and spiritual health to the overall well-being of our people, in addition to physical and economic health. I am therefore calling on the Mayor and her public health officials to, at a minimum, remove the excessive limits on outdoor public worship.
Particularly for us as Catholics, attending the Mass and receiving the Body and Blood of Christ in person is the source and the summit of our faith, and we have shown we can celebrate the Mass safely. As three major infectious disease specialists recently pointed out, "over one million public [M]asses have been celebrated following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus…for Catholic churches following these guidelines, no outbreaks of COVID-19 have been linked to church attendance.1"
San Francisco is the only government in the entire Bay Area that restricts public gatherings to 12 people out of doors. Ours and others’ faith is being treated as less important than a trip to the hardware store, or a nice dinner out on the patio. This denial of access to safe outdoor public worship is a serious deprivation of our rights as Americans under the First Amendment and our spiritual needs as people of faith. One million public Masses without any Covid outbreaks demonstrates that it is just as safe in San Francisco as in other parts of the state, such as San Mateo County, to permit large gatherings for outdoor public worship with reasonable safety precautions.
1. https://www.realclearscience.com/articles/2020/08/19/evidence-based_guidelines_to_celebrate_mass_safely_are_working.html
RELATED: Benedict XVI Institute Launches Petition to Mayor Breed
The Benedict XVI Institute has launched a public petition on which Bay Area Catholics can voice their support for the Archbishop and demand that the Mayor lift unfair restrictions. “Let us have the Mass,” said Maggie Gallagher, executive director. “We need the Body and Blood of Christ. We cannot worship via livestream. Our faith is incarnational all the way down. We have shown Catholics can celebrate the Mass safely. Enough is enough. It’s time for Catholic San Francisco to speak up!”
